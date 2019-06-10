Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and warm Monday afternoon

Lots of sunshine expected through the rest of your Monday with high's in the 80s.

It was a cool start to a June morning with 50s shortly after sunrise, but this afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and lots of warmth. We'll see widespread high's in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Another nice touch to the forecast is the lower humidity in place so we almost have a crisp feel to the air.

Tuesday will be a much different story. We could see a round of rain and storms move through early, then a break, and more storms redeveloping in the afternoon. We don't currently expect much if any severe weather out of this.

We will cool down the much of the week behind this rain. High's will be in the 70s, and lows in the 50s.

Have a great day!