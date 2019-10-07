Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and mild this afternoon

A beautiful autumn day is in store for the beginning of the new workweek.

Not much more really needs to be said about that! We're expecting sunshine for the rest of the day with highs to approach 70 degrees this afternoon.

More nice weather for Tuesday and even most of Wednesday will be the name of the game. There is a chance for some isolated showers and storms Wednesday evening and overnight. That's when the messy side of the forecast kicks in.

A strong cold front is set to swing through Thursday. Ahead of the front our temperatures will likely be in the 60s and then will plummet through the afternoon. We will see some rain and storms and then some lingering rain behind the front as well.

Our temperatures will fall into the 30s Thursday night into Friday morning. So we'll have to watch, especially north of the metro, for the chance of some mixing of wintry precip. At this point, it doesn't look like a huge deal. Don't panic.

The bigger story will be the cold temperatures on Friday and the wind keeping the wind chills in the 30s pretty much all day. Actually highs may only rise into the lower 40s. Get ready for the first widespread freeze of the season by Saturday morning.

Have a great day!