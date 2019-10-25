Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and mild for this afternoon

Friday looks gorgeous with sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid to upper 50s.

Plenty of sunshine will take us through the day, and our highs will be a bit warmer with most areas topping out in the 50s. Saturday will be even warmer with some 60s, but it may be a bit breezy at times.

A First Alert Day has been issued for Monday. This is due to the arrival of some cold air, and the chance of wintry weather Monday evening and night.

You'll first notice the colder air on Sunday as highs will only be in the 40s and temperatures dropping during the afternoon to even colder levels.

Monday will likely be quiet until about midday or even mid-afternoon. It's likely we'll start as rain and transition over to some snow Monday evening or night.

The problem is models aren't agreeing extremely well on the placement and timing of the precipitation just yet. We are analyzing every new model run that comes in minute to minute. So we will get this system nailed down shortly. Right now we're just waiting to see some better agreement in the models.

Have a great day!