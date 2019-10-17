Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and mild for Thursday afternoon

A really nice day is on tap for Thursday.

Sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Can't beat that in late October. Unless you wait till Friday when we'll see some 70s. Honestly, the weather is looking really nice over the next few days. We'll see our winds crank up again tonight and tomorrow, but otherwise the days should be great. We may see a few showers mainly south of I-80 Friday night.

Saturday looks dry again with highs near 70 and just a few clouds. We're watching Sunday for some rain chances in the afternoon and evening. Some of those may linger into early Monday morning, but may be mostly north of the Metro.

Have a great day!