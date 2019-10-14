Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and mild for Monday

We're in store for a beautiful fall day with sunshine and mild temperatures.

We'll see plenty of blue skies today, and high temperatures will likely reach into the upper 60s. Once again we'll see the winds crank up to around 20-25 mph this afternoon.

Not quite as cold tonight with lows only falling into the 40s, but a cold front will move through in the morning. This will keep our temperatures cooler Tuesday with highs back in the mid 50s.

We're looking for a dry stretch of weather this week. There's a small chance of some rain and storms on Friday but that looks to be pretty late for now.

Have a great day!