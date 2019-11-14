Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and a little warmer this afternoon

Lots of sunshine will continue this afternoon with temperatures making a run for 40 before cooling again this evening.

Warmer days are on the way for the end of the week & weekend as high temps are set to climb above average for the first time all week. Highs Friday will make it into the lower 50s with quite a bit of sunshine once again.

Clouds are set to increase Saturday but we'll still make it into the lower 50s in the afternoon. There is a small chance of a light shower or two Saturday evening and overnight but any rain will be very minimal.

Cooler highs in the 40s are likely Sunday behind that very small rain chance.

Have a great day!