Clay's Midday Forecast - Sunny and a bit warmer today

A good deal of sunshine will help us warm up to near the freezing mark this afternoon.

Temperatures will be a little tricky over the next few days with some up's and down's taking place at odd times. We'll cool down once the sun sets this evening, but tonight's low in the mid to upper 20s will likely occur before midnight then temperatures will start to gradually warm from midnight into Thursday morning. That means we'll start Thursday near freezing then warm into the lower 40s by the afternoon. This should all take place under partly cloudy skies.

Friday is shaping up to be the best day of the week. While it won't be perfectly sunny, we should be able to reach the upper 40s in the afternoon. There is a small chance of some light snow overnight Friday night. If you see snow, it will likely add up to less than one inch of accumulation.

The weekend is expected to be much colder. Highs in the 20s are likely both days.