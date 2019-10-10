Clay's Midday Forecast - Strong cold front arrives in the Metro

The long forecast strong cold front has arrived in the Metro and temperatures are dropping fast.

At approximately 11:30 am, the temperature at Eppley Airfield dropped from 61 to 53 degrees and winds shifted from calm to NW at 10mph. That's a clear signal the front was through. Based on observations, and new model data we are expecting a quick 10-15 degree drop in temperatures behind the front. Wind chills are in the 30s as the front comes through.

Showers will continue off and on throughout the day, but should remain spotty and light. Temperatures will likely fall into the 30s quickly this evening. Wind chills will stay below freezing on Friday which is the reason for the first alert day. A widespread freeze is likely for Saturday morning as well.

Bundle up and have a great day!