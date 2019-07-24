Clay's Midday Forecast - Still nice but warmer for Wednesday

Another really nice day is on tap, but it will be a bit warmer by this afternoon.

Highs will now start to get into the mid 80s, and by the end of the week we'll be looking for upper 80s to lower 90s again.

Thursday's forecast is tricky. Models are picking up on a system moving SE out of South Dakota tomorrow morning. This could cause some showers and storms early, mainly north of I-80, and then those showers and storms will spread southward during the day. The tricky part is how much our temperatures will be affected. Of course, if it stays mostly cloudy with scattered showers off and on all day then it'll be cooler. If we see more sunshine than rain, it'll be warmer. So for now we knocked temperatures down just a bit to account for some scattered storms.

Another shot of storms comes in on Sunday, but most days in between are looking dry and warmer.

Have a great day!