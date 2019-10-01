Clay's Midday Forecast - Steady rain not far away

A few storms rolled through early this morning, and it's been quiet since then. Steady rain is moving in now.

Rain with some embedded storms are expected to ramp up through midday and the afternoon. The heaviest of rain is still expected later on early this evening. Rainfall totals will vary greatly from place to place, but we're still expecting some areas to measure 1-3" of rain by tomorrow.

There is also a window for some severe storms mainly south of I-80 this afternoon and evening. The strongest storms could produce some hail and gusty winds. The tornado threat is non-zero, but low.

We could see some scattered showers through Wednesday afternoon, but we will be much cooler for the remainder of the week. A dry day is expected Thursday before more rain moves in for Friday.

Have a great day!