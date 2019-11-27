Clay's Midday Forecast - Staying cold and mostly cloudy this afternoon

Winds will continue to calm down, but the cold air and clouds will hang around this afternoon.

A few breaks in the clouds are possible, but skies will have a hard time staying sunny. We're seeing some additional cloud cover moving from north to south out of South Dakota. Temperatures will struggle to make it much above freezing today with the warmest highs around 35.

Clouds increase once again overnight tonight leading to our next First Alert Day on Thanksgiving. Overall, the amounts will be much lighter but snow is possible as early as 10am Thanksgiving morning. Snow showers will continue into the afternoon hours with some sleet and rain trying to mix in as the afternoon goes along. As temps try to warm close to freezing in the afternoon, we could easily have some slick spots around the area as you are traveling to and from Thanksgiving dinner. I expect fewer issues as the evening goes along and temps stay above.

Friday is still expected to be a chilly and soggy Fall day. That means less than ideal conditions for the game in Lincoln. Rain chances increase all day and even a few storms are possible. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s at best. Southeast winds could gust as high as 20 mph at times too.

Saturday is expected to be much warmer with highs in the 50s. It will be very windy all day though with a southwest wind helping to warm us.