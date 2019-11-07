Clay's Midday Forecast - Staying cold all day

Temperatures will only warm into the lower and mid 30s even with plenty of sunshine.

We'll likely only see a couple of hours above freezing today before we falling back below this evening. Lows bottomed out in the single digits and teens this morning. Even though the winds aren't blowing as strong as yesterday wind chill's are expected to stay in the 10's and 20's all day as well. So bundle up!

Not quite as cold tonight with lows only in the 20s before warming to the 40s Friday. Saturday is the highlight of the 7-day forecast as we'll more than likely see highs in the 60s.

Sunday into next week will feature the coldest air of the season so far. It's very possible we stay below freezing for a couple of days. We're currently watching for the chance of some snow Sunday night into Monday morning. This just showed up in some models. So it's just something to watch at this point.

Have a great day!