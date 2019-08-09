Clay's Midday Forecast - Spotty storm or two possible this afternoon

It's a very nice day across most of the area, but a few spots are getting some much needed rain with some spotty storms.

We're seeing lots of sunshine with some puffy clouds for most of our area so far today. The same boundary that brought a few storms yesterday is developing a few more today. They have mostly been south of the metro, but this boundary is moving back north and could definitely bring the metro a shower or storm through the afternoon hours. So I will hold Mallory's 20% for the rest of the day.

Highs will mostly be in the mid to upper 80s today with the exception of the few that see a shower or storm. You may only warm into the lower to mid 80s instead.

We could see a spotty storm erly on Saturday morning efore clearing for most of the day. Slightly better rain chances move in late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Another shot of rain looks to roll in overnight Sunday and into Monday morning.

Have a great weekend!