Clay's Midday Forecast - Spotty showers hold on through the afternoon

Cold spotty showers hang around through the afternoon.

We've already reached our high temperature today around 40 degrees, and we'll likely see temps fall slowly or hold steady in the 30s for the rest of the day.

We've seen some reports of freezing rain northwest of the Metro today. There's a small window for some wet snow this evening between 4-7pm. We shouldn't see much, if any, impacts from this.

Chilly air moves in tonight as we dip into the upper 20s by Tuesday morning. Even with that chilly air, we'll be able to recover with highs in the mid 50s by Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be much lighter too.

There is another chance of some light and spotty showers Tuesday evening and overnight but they'll likely be pretty minimal. That's before some highs near 60 degrees are likely both Wednesday and Thursday.