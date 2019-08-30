Clay's Midday Forecast - Some sunshine this afternoon with showers tonight

It's been mostly cloudy through midday, but we should see some sunshine this afternoon.

The satellite is showing some clearing across Southeast Nebraska at midday, and the low clouds may break pretty soon. So we'll go partly cloudy after lunch. Highs look to warm into the upper 70s.

A few showers are possible overnight across much of the area, but Friday night football game are looking good this evening. The rain may ramp up a bit by Saturday morning before hopefully wrapping up by midday.

Models are still not in great agreement about the rain situation for tomorrow. So we're hoping it won't impact the Husker's game much, but the models are split on when it stops tomorrow.

Sunday and Monday are looking much better to finish out the Labor Day Weekend!

Have a great day!