Clay's Midday Forecast - Some icing north of the metro

Icing has been an issue north of the metro this morning, but temperatures are slowly warming to and above freezing.

Areas like Norfolk, Tekamah, and towards Denison have seen the worst of the freezing rain and icing problems so far. Precip is moving further south and is also becoming lighter.

Farther south towards I-80 and the metro it will be much lighter if you see any in the metro. Temps will warm above freezing after 11am and stay there the rest of the day eliminating any worries about frozen precip and slick spots. Shower chances will stick with us through the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy otherwise with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunshine returns Thursday with highs in the upper 30s expected. Then more seasonal air returns starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. That means highs near 50 degrees for most of us.