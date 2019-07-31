Clay's Midday Forecast - Some clearing this afternoon

Scattered storms and clouds should clear to the east this afternoon, but more storms are possible tonight.

Some of the area, especially southwest of the metro, hasn't seen any rain or cloud cover today. So highs from Lincoln to the southwest will likely be much warmer than areas to the east. As of midday, Beatrice, NE was already in the 80s while Omaha was still in the upper 60s. So there will be quite a temperatures spread this afternoon.

We're thinking highs across the majority of the area will be in the lower 80s this afternoon, and areas southwest of the metro may top out in the mid to upper 80s. Skies will flip to a more partly cloudy note through the afternoon as well.

Models continue to hint at some storm development late this evening and overnight. Some of these storms may be on the strong side. The highest chance for this will be mainly along and south of I-80 and on a line that basically follows the Missouri River or I-29. So not everyone will see these storms.

Friday still looks like the wettest day of the week. Models continue to show some heavy rain at times with rainfall totals near or above 1" in some spots.

Have a great day!