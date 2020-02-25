Clay's Midday Forecast - Some breaks in the clouds

The Metro has seen some sunshine this morning, but may see clouds increase during the afternoon.

There's a pretty decent size hole in the clouds right over eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. So it's something we'll watch. Highs will range from the lower 40s to the 30s but north wind at 15-25 gusting to 35 mph will make it feel cooler. Watch out for a few flurries or sprinkles during the afternoon and evening but there won't be an impact from those.

Flurries will fade rather quickly tonight but the clouds will hang tight. We'll drop to the low 20s by Wednesday morning. Those clouds will move out pretty quickly Wednesday leaving us with sunshine and a chilly day. Highs will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday starts the warming trend right into the weekend. We'll be in the 40s Thursday and Friday before 50s enter the area this weekend. That will set the stage for another great weekend!

