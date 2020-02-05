Clay's Midday Forecast - Snow wraps up with some sun peeking out this afternoon

Snow slowly wrapping up south of I-80, and some sunshine will be possible later today.

Just a touch warmer today than Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s, but with way less wind. So it's not feeling nearly as bad outside.

Warmer air moves in Thursday along with more sunshine. We'll start the day Thursday with sunshine before a few clouds roll in late in the day. Highs will make it to the upper 30s because of that.

There is a slight chance of a little more light snow Friday morning but little to no accumulation is expected from that. Clouds will roll back in otherwise and that will keep highs in the lower 30s.

Warmer highs in the 40s are still expected this weekend but it won't be nearly as nice as it was last weekend unfortunately.