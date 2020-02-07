Clay's Midday Forecast - Snow moves out but temps drop this afternoon

Snow has moved out, and now we'll see mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds to end the work week.

We'll stay in the 20s for the rest of the day. Wind chills will be in the teens all day as well. Definitely a cold end to the work week. Some areas will see a few peeks of sunshine.

After a cold start to Saturday in the teens, we'll rebound nicely with the sunshine expected. Highs will go into the lower 40s.

Sunday's high in the upper 30s likely happens in the morning hours before falling off in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of a little wintry mix in the morning hours north of the metro too before northwest winds kick in and gust to near 40 mph in the afternoon.

Next week will start with highs in the 40s!