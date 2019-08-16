Clay's Midday Forecast - Skies start clearing this afternoon

A spotty shower or two is possible this afternoon, but we should see more sunshine than rain.

There have been a few showers across the far western reaches of the area this morning, but most have faded long before reaching the Omaha Metro. We have only really seen cloud cover from this fading rain. The fog has lifted so once these clouds break we'll see some sunshine.

Skies will likely get to a more mostly sunny to partly cloudy category shortly after lunchtime and temperatures will start to go up. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to lower 80s before it's all said and done.

We'll see a few more rounds of rain this weekend. Those chances look to stay mostly south of I-80 tonight. It could be as far south as the KS/NE line and just north. We may see a few spotty showers early Saturday, then some clearing and a pretty quiet day, but more rain develops in the evening or night hours. Sunday should be a nicer day.

Have a wonderful weekend!