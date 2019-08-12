Clay's Midday Forecast - Skies slowly clear this afternoon

Rain and storms have pushed to the north and east of our area, but clouds may be slow to clear north of I-80.

We've already seen some sunshine return to areas south of the I-80 corridor, and temperatures have warmed into the 80 as of midday. Others are still stuck in the low clouds and are running a bit cooler in the 70s.

Based on the current satellite trends and the latest model data coming in, we'll hold some mostly cloudy skies through mid-afternoon for the Omaha Metro area to the north, and mostly sunny skies for areas south. The metro may see some sunshine before sunset, but these low clouds can be tricky to forecast.

Looking for some really nice weather to move in this week. It will still be on the warm side for Tuesday, but a cold front will bring in some very nice, cool, and drier air for Wednesday and Thursday morning. Lows could easily fall into the 50s for some, and highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Have a great day!