Clay's Midday Forecast - Skies may slowly work towards partly cloudy

The sun is peeking through the clouds in some spots while others remain overcast as of midday.

If the short-range models are right, we'll likely see the sun gradually erode some of the clouds away later this afternoon and evening. I don't think we'll see completely clear skies, but more sun than we're seeing late this morning.

Still can't rule out a very isolated chance of a shower this afternoon, but this should be rather limited, and likely north of I-80.

The pattern is really settling down now as we head towards the end of the week and weekend. You'll notice temperatures warming up tomorrow and through Saturday and Sunday with only small rain chances mixed in.

Have a great day!