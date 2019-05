We can't rule out a few more isolated showers today, but the bulk of the rain is done and the sun should shine this afternoon.

The busy weather pattern is shifting away from us today, and by tomorrow it should be out of here. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 70s today, and into the 80s to close out the week.

This weekend looks warm and mostly nice. We may see a few showers and storms on Saturday, but otherwise it will be dry.

Have a great day!