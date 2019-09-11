Clay's Midday Forecast - Showers wrap up this afternoon

We're still seeing a few showers around the area at midday, but the sun will come out this afternoon.

Radar is still showing some showers mainly south of the I-80 at this point, but still crossing the interstate every now and then. This should end rather soon and once it does the area will see more sunshine.

This will make for a humid and hot day. Highs are expected to recover into the upper 80s before the day is over.

We're watching for another shot of rain and storms overnight and into Thursday morning. Once again, we could see some of this during the morning commute. It's likely we'll catch a break from the rain and see some sunshine during the middle part of the day. Some additional storms may fire up in the afternoon along a cold front, but it looks like mostly across western Iowa.

Friday looks great with lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great day!