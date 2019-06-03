Clay's Midday Forecast - Showers slowly move out this afternoon

It's going to take some time, but rain should move out of the area this afternoon.

I can't completely rule out the chance of a few more storms this afternoon, but the bulk of this morning rain will push east of the Missouri River in the early afternoon hours. We may even see some breaks in the clouds.

We're tracking several chances for showers and storms this week, but none of them look as widespread as this morning's rain.

High's will warm up into the 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling back down a bit into the 70s for the rest of the week.

Have a great day!