Clay's Midday Forecast - Showers move in for this afternoon

Showers will fill in from the southwest to the northeast as we head into the afternoon.

This rain shouldn't be too heavy, but it may be rather steady once it moves in. We're thinking shortly after lunchtime. Since the clouds and now the rain are moving in a bit faster than models projected it will stay a little cooler today. So we now expect highs to only warm into the mid 50s in the Metro.

If you're braving the showers and cool temperatures for Friday Night Football just make sure you bring a jacket and a rain jacket since it's likely some games will see some rain during them.

A cold front is set to swing through Saturday morning and bring the chance of a few storms. So the rain could be heavy at times. Here's the good news: the rain should move out by noon and the sun looks like it will come out for the afternoon.

We're looking much drier but staying mild for next week!

