Clay's Midday Forecast - Showers hang around this afternoon

Scattered showers with an isolated storms hangs on through the early evening, but the First Alert Day has been lifted.

We aren't expecting anymore severe weather threats for the remainder of the day. So we have expired the Alert Day. Scattered showers and a few storms will hang around likely until about 5:00pm or shortly after, and then we'll see some drier conditions move in.

Temperatures will likely hang out in the 70s for the rest of the day. So we'll get a break from the heat of yesterday. In fact, Thursday should be much nicer with highs only in the upper 70s to near 80 and lower humidity. There may be a small chance of a shower or storm south of the metro.

Have a great day!