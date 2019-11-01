Clay's Midday Forecast - Showers become more spotty this afternoon

Light rain will become more spotty heading into the mid afternoon.

Hopefully the rain will even start to let up by the time most Friday Night Football games get going. There may still be a few rain drops here and there early though.

Highs will likely stay in the upper 40s for most spots this afternoon with only a few reaching into the lower 50s. Bundle up this evening as temperatures will fall back into the 40s and perhaps even some 30s towards 10pm.

The weekend looks nicer and drier with some sunshine and some 50s returning to the forecast. Soak it up because we'll be turning cooler again next week.

Have a great weekend!