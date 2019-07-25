Clay's Midday Forecast - Scattered showers hang on through the afternoon

Some scattered showers and storms will be possible through the afternoon, but should start to fade this evening.

A system moving overhead as of midday is moving a little slower than models suggested yesterday. This will mean showers will hold on a bit longer into the afternoon and early evening. They will remain mostly light and scattered in nature. The plus side is temperatures should stay pretty cool. We'll likely only reach the lower 80s at best.

Tomorrow will be drier but also hotter. It's likely we'll see our first 90 degree day since last Saturday. Sunday will bring in some more scattered storm chances mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

Have a great day!