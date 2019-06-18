Clay's Midday Forecast - Rainy afternoon for Tuesday

Clouds will remain in place for the rest of the day, and rain is also closing in on the area.

A large area of rain with some thunderstorms is moving our way as of midday, and will spread over much of our area this afternoon. We're not expecting any major severe weather, but can't rule out a storm becoming strong. Some small hail or gusty winds would be the main concern. But today it will be mostly about the rain.

Tomorrow we'll see some additional pop-up type storms in the afternoon. We could see a few morning showers as well. Looking a little warmer and drier for Thursday, but watching for more storm chances on Friday. Some of those could be severe.

Have a great day!