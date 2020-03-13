Clay's Midday Forecast - Rain changing to snow overnight

Clouds are spreading in across our area which is the first sign of our snow chances for tonight.

Those clouds rolling in will be what bring us our first rain chances late this evening. Temperatures will be warm enough to start as rain but will cool all night. That will change the rain to wet snow no later than 3am in the area. That wet snow will have the best opportunity to accumulate between 3am and sunrise in the area. That is when up to 2" of wet heavy snow is possible in the metro. More is likely west and southwest.

As we go through the morning, we'll see the snow gradually fade away. That will slow the accumulation pretty quickly. Warm road temps and air temps near freezing will start the melting process early. Temps warming to near 38 by the afternoon will accelerate the melting and improve roads very quickly.

Sunday then stays cloudy during the day with highs in the lower 40s.