Clay's Midday Forecast - Rain and storms moving in

Rain and storms will move into the Metro and some of Western Iowa through midday and early this afternoon.

Clouds are now in place across most, if not all, of the viewing area, and rain is already falling for some. The well forecast complex of rain and storms is moving from west to east-southeast. So far it has held west of the I-29 corridor, but will very likely push east of the interstate within the next few hours.

Temperatures will stay rather low today because of the clouds and rain. So we'll only warm into the lower 70s and may cool a bit while the rain falls.

We'll have to watch for the chance of some redevelopment during the late afternoon and evening hours. If this happens, a few storms could become strong to severe with mostly a wind and hail threat. There is a very small tornado risk along the NE/KS line, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Have a great day!