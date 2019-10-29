Clay's Midday Forecast - Quiet today but more snow for Wednesday

We'll stay chilly but dry today. More snow is expected on Wednesday.

It looks like our sunshine is coming to an end shortly before midday. So this we'll slow our warming through the afternoon. We'll likely stay in the upper 30s to near 40 before cooling back down tonight.

Wednesday is a First Alert Day for more snow moving in overnight and possible impacts to the morning commute. Right now, it looks like we could see some light snow showers developing in the pre-dawn hours tomorrow morning and then become more widespread and steady around or shortly after sunrise. This would mean possibly driving through snow into work.

Totals are primarily expected to be less than 2" with the highest totals of 1-3" being further south along the Kansas border. Further north of the Metro area may see less than 1". The Omaha Metro may average right around 1".

Halloween looks cold but shouldn't add anymore snow. A steady warming trend into the 50s is expected heading late into the weekend.

Have a great day!