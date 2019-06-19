Clay's Midday Forecast - Partly cloudy with just a spotty storm this afternoon

Drier and a bit warmer for Wednesday afternoon, but a spotty storm could still pop up today.

Storms should primarily stick along and south of the I-80 corridor today. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies should slowly improve to at least partly cloudy. Highs will warm into the upper 70s today.

Thursday is even warmer with a bit more sunshine in the mix. It's going to be rather humid over the next couple of days as well. So we'll keep a few afternoon storms in the forecast each day.

Friday has been set as a First Alert Day. There's not one but two chances to see severe weather on Friday. According to the latest models, we could see a round of strong to severe storms roll through on Friday morning or midday, and then the atmosphere will try to regain enough energy to develop a second round of severe storms in the early evening.

Stay tuned for details on the forecast as we fine tune them.

Have a great day!