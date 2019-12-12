Clay's Midday Forecast - Partly cloudy and cool this afternoon

We may be able to warm just a few more degrees this afternoon, but the Metro looks like most of our warming is done for the day.

Highs will likely stick close to 40 degrees today. That's much warmer than as of late, and also for December, but still on the cool side. We'll probably see some highs near 50 along the Kansas border.

Clouds will increase again tonight with lows only falling into the upper 20s. That morning low just below freezing will be crucial to start Friday. There is a 30% chance of a light wintry mix to start Friday but I don't expect any major or widespread impacts from that. A few slick spots are possible though so we'll have to be vigilant. Luckily temperatures will warm above 32 pretty quickly Friday morning on our way to 47 for the afternoon high.

That will be the end of the mild air though as cold air plunges in for the weekend. Highs in the 20s are likely both Saturday and Sunday.