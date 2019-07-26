Clay's Midday Forecast - On track for a warmer afternoon

Sunshine and hotter weather return to Southeast Nebraska and Western Iowa.

We ended up with another cool day Thursday thanks to some cloud cover and light showers, but today we are on track to be much warmer. Midday temperatures are already in the low 80s and with all the sunshine in place we will very likely return to the 90s in spots this afternoon.

Saturday looks hot and mostly dry again. There may be an inside chance of some summer time pop up type storms, but there's not much confidence in that just yet.

Sunday will bring us a better chance of rain especially in the evening hours. We'll trend a bit cooler into the beginning of next week with highs in the 80s again. A small shot of a few showers on Wednesday is in the forecast for now.

