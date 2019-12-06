Clay's Midday Forecast - Much colder but mostly sunny day

Sunshine will be the story the majority of the day but we'll only warm into the upper 30s.

This is right about average for early December. Winds will become southeast by the end of the day at 5-10 mph.

The warmth will return this weekend with highs set to return to the lower 50s. Saturday will be a bit breezy with gusts to near 30 mph out of the south likely. Winds should be much lighter Sunday but a few more clouds will move in.

Arctic air is on the way Monday with temperatures set to fall during the day. Gusty winds will bring in the cold as well. Highs in the 20s and morning lows in the single digits are likely through at least midweek so get ready for some cold!