Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible

We'll see some clouds mixing in with the sun at times this afternoon, and can't rule out a small shower or brief thunderstorm for the rest of the day.

Most areas will stay dry today, and some spots may not even see much cloud cover, but for the 20% that do catch a shower just know that it should be very short lived.

High temperatures will stay a bit cooler today and only warm into the lower 70s, but still a great day to enjoy anything outside.

Make sure you have your jacket ready for tomorrow morning though. Lows will drop into the 40s tonight with clear skies overhead. Thursday looks really nice after the cool start. Highs will return to the upper 70s.

Still watching the weekend for the College World Series. There's been some improvement with the models today. Saturday looks a bit drier for Game 1. Game 2 may still deal with some rain chances. Sunday has trended drier. We're still watching this very closely with every new model update.

Have a great day!