Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly sunny and warm for Tuesday afternoon

Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures so far, but some cooler weather is moving in for tonight and tomorrow.

A cold front is currently bringing in some drier air to the metro but it's been a slow drying trend so far. So most of us will stay dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy this afternoon. There may be a small chance of rain for the northern half of the area, but it should be rather isolated. Highs look to top out in the 80s.

By Wednesday morning, the drier and cooler air will be in place. We'll start out in the lower 60s in many spots and likely only warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be a beautiful day. Thursday morning will feature some very cool temperatures with wide spread 50s likely.

Our next shot of rain comes in on Thursday and Friday. Models are still trying to figure out the exact timing of rain for Thursday, but at this time it looks like the best idea is afternoon to evening.

Have a great day!