Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly sunny and muggy Monday afternoon

Mostly sunny, warm, and muggy for Monday afternoon.

Today will be a pretty typical summer day. We're looking for highs in the upper 80s with a muggy feel to the air. Lots of sunshine should take us right on through the afternoon with no rain expected today.

We could see a few showers early on Tuesday, and then a few more possible tomorrow afternoon. The biggest story for tomorrow, for now, will be the heat and humidity. We're expecting highs in the lower to possibly mid 90s and heat index values in the lower 100s. So I'll take a second to just remind everyone to drink plenty of water, and find some cool areas if you'll be working outside for long periods.

We have hoisted a First Alert Day for Tuesday night. Models are not in great agreement with each other on timing yet, but the overall idea is that storms will fire up in western Nebraska and Wyoming and move into our area overnight. There could be some storms that develop ahead of this complex that use up some of the energy. If that happens, we'll watch the initial storms and see what happens with the others approaching from the west.

Right now the timing looks to be between 2:30am to possibly as late as the morning commute on Wednesday. That's where models are really disagreeing. Threats appear to be primarily large hail and damaging winds.

Stay tuned for some fine tuning of this forecast as we get some new model data into the weather center.

Have a great day!