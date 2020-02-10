Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly sunny and mild by February standards

Some thin clouds will filter the sunshine just a little bit today while most spots make a run at the 40s.

You read that right! The sunshine will help us warm to near the 40 degree mark or even a little better as we head into the afternoon. Locations along and south I-80 will see just a bit more cloud cover than areas further to the north.

Tuesday looks to be just about a carbon copy of today with highs near 40 and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday will feature highs in the 40s before a strong cold front dives in. There may be a little light wintry precipitation (mostly light snow) late Wednesday that won't amount to much. The bigger story will be the colder air and wind that plunge in behind the front. It will send lows near zero by Thursday morning with wind chills as cold as -20. We'll really struggle to recover as well with highs in the teens likely. Luckily it's a short lived cold blast with highs rebounding into the 30s and 40s by the weekend.