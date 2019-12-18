Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly sunny and mild afternoon

Mostly sunny and another mild day with a run to near 40 around the Omaha Metro.

The forecast is in good shape right now. Sunny skies will see a few clouds move in from time to time this afternoon. Highs will in the upper 30s to near 40 again this afternoon.

Clouds increase overnight which will help keep temps a little warmer than the last couple of nights. We'll dip into the lower 20s by Thursday morning. Those high clouds will likely be tough to shake much of the day Thursday but we'll be able to warm into the mid 40s regardless.

More of the same mild air is likely Friday with another day in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s are on the way Saturday and Sunday. Highs could easily be 20 degrees above out average high of 34 by Sunday afternoon.

The mild air is expected to stay into the early part of next week. We'll stay dry leading up to Christmas with the only threat of any precipitation being some rain potential on Christmas Day itself.