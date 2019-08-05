Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly dry for Monday afternoon

We'll see several chances for some storms this week but, Monday may turn out drier than previously thought.

Last night, models showed quite a strong line of storms coming through the area this afternoon. That dramatically changed with the early morning models runs and even moreso with the latest data coming in now. For that reason, we are lowering rain chances to 20% for the rest of the day. A stray storm is still possible, but confidence is not high for widespread storm development.

On satellite, a sizeable hole in the cloud cover has opened over a portion of southeast Nebraska and some of western Iowa. Behind that is another area of clouds and some light showers. So it's likely that the area will see some sunshine, and then skies turn back to partly cloudy or mostly cloudy.

Due to the lack of storms and additonal sunshine some areas may warm into the 90s this afternoon. Most should stay just below that mark in the upper 80s. For now, models are showing storm chances returning to the area for tomorrow morning, and again on Wednesday morning. We'll watch those trends closely.

Have a great day!