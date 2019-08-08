Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly dry but a few storms possible this afternoon

Overnight storms quickly fell apart before reaching the metro area this morning, but new storms are developing as of midday.

New storms are firing up along the I-80 corridor near Missouri Valley, Blair, and east towards Neola, IA. These storms appear to be moving eastward with the line slowly creeping southward. Some westward development has tried but struggled to get going so far.

For the sake of transparency, models don't have a clue today. They are completely out to lunch. So we're going to look at current trends and see what we can come up with.

Right now, there is a boundary of slightly drier air where those storms have fired up. This boundary does extend further west, but starts to arch back to the north. My thinking is that storms have the chance to continue firing up along this boundary this afternoon as we heat up. They may fade away at times and then redevelop. From run to run, models show rain chances across the metro this afternoon, and then take them away. They can have a very hard time with picking up on such small features as this boundary I'm talking about. So I'm going to keep a spotty storm chance in or the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will greatly depend on if you see a storm or not, but based on current trends it may get a little warmer in some spots due to clouds clearing out a bit faster than forecast. So we'll bump expected highs from the low 80s to the mid and possibly upper 80s.

Have a great day!