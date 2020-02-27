Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly cloudy with spotty flurries

Clouds have moved in and will hang around most of the day.

We're also seeing some very light returns on radar which is translating to some light flurries flying around at times. This shouldn't amount to much of anything that would be impactful at all. The only other update to the midday forecast is I lowered the high just a touch to account for the thicker clouds moving in ahead of schedule.

Tonight, a few showers or snow showers are possible. They'll move through from northwest to southeast and be rather sparse. A few pockets of light accumulation are possible overnight but most will see very little impact from this. A few snow showers are still possible by Friday morning as well. Overnight lows will likely dip to near 30 degrees.

Once the lingering morning light snow showers move out, clouds will slowly follow suit the rest of Friday. That will allow us to warm into the upper 40s.

Highs in the 60s should be widespread Saturday before we cool into the upper 50s Sunday. All in all, it will be a great weekend!