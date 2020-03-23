Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly cloudy skies stick around

Lots of clouds in control of the weather for Monday.

Fog is slowly improving here at midday, but we likely won't shake the clouds today. If we do, it will be just small peeks of sunshine. There has been some drizzle, but we're hoping the drizzle will shut off by mid-afternoon.

Showers will return to the area heading into Tuesday morning with a 40% chance of some rain. Those chances are possible through 3pm in the afternoon. The best odds for the heaviest rain will likely be south of the metro.

Several more rain chances dot the forecast all the way through the week with sunshine at a bit of a premium unfortunately. Wednesday is likely to be the warmest day with highs in the mid 60s.