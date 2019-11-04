Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly cloudy and chilly for Monday

A few breaks in the clouds are possible, but we'll stay mostly cloudy and chilly for most of the day.

We have lots of rain showers and snow showers to our west which won't really move our way today, but the clouds associated with them will blow in our direction. This will keep our highs mostly in the 40s but some locations further south will likely reach 50. I also can't completely rule out a stray shower south of Lincoln.

We're watching the chance of a brief window for some wintry mix early Tuesday morning. Not all models show this happening, but the two that do show most of this north of the Metro. However, we're keeping chances in along I-80.

We're expecting colder temperatures to move in in the middle of the week, and we're watching even colder air to move in on Sunday into early next week. Saturday may be the best day on the 7-day with highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!