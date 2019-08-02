Clay's Midday Forecast - Mostly cloudy and an isolated shower for Friday

A cool and cloudy day is likely to close out the work week.

Clouds will most likely dominate the skies today for much of the area. So while it will stay a little gray outside the plus side is it will be cooler. Highs will top out on either side of 80 degrees. I can't rule out a few spotty showers this afternoon, but they should be rather isolated and light in nature.

The weekend is looking much nicer and a bit warmer. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny on Saturday, and Sunday should feature plenty of sunshine. As mentioned, highs will be a little warmer in the mid 80s.

Have a safe and fun weekend!