Clay's Midday Forecast - More sunshine and warmth today

Another warm day with a bit more sunshine through the afternoon.

The forecast is pretty much on track as of midday, and new model data coming in this morning supports another dry and warm day. So no changes were needed to Mallory's forecast from earlier this morning.

A quick look at the satellite shows plenty of sunshine with little to no cloud cover across much of Southeast Nebraska and Western Iowa. We may see some puffy clouds develop in the heat of the afternoon, but should stay dry.

Some of the short range hi-res models are picking up on a complex of storms moving in from north to south across our area tonight after midnight. Some of these storm could be on the strong side with some gusty winds and perhaps some hail, but the severe threat stands at a 1 out of 5 for now. According to the latest data, it looks like these storms should be out of most of the area by around 6am or 7am Wednesday. David will have another update on those storms this evening.

Have a great day!